Stars on Mars season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox?

Following the big Stars on Mars season 1 finale that we’re getting tonight on Fox, is there a chance at a season 2? Or, is this going to be a one-and-done summer experiment for the network?

Well, let’s just start off here by saying the following: The network has not stated explicitly that the reality competition show is coming back for more. Would it be great if it did? Absolutely, but it is hard to be confident without all that much in the way of evidence. The ratings have left something to be desired, and we tend to think that in between the spacesuits and hiring all the celebrities, this is a somewhat-pricier show than some of the other ones within this genre.

Of course, we would love to venture out to “Mars” again for another run someday, albeit with a few changes. As much as we’ve enjoyed this series, it is also far from perfect. There needs to be more strategy in the game itself, just as a lot of the missions tend to run together over time. Even the way in which the eliminations are handled is a little bit complicated.

Also, can you find celebrities next season that don’t want to throw in the towel at a certain point? That took a lot of the air out of the tires of the competition, even if we understand why certain people would have a hard time being away from their families.

If we do get another season…

We personally don’t tend to think it will be back until the summer of 2024. The only reason to think that it could be earlier is in the event that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes go on for some extremely long period of time. In theory, that is possible just based on how long they’ve lasted already. (We just want to see these people paid what they deserve.)

Do you want to see a Stars on Mars season 2 on Fox at some point down the road?

(Photo: Fox.)

