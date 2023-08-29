Claim to Fame season 2: Is Monay related to Terry Crews?

On tonight’s Claim to Fame season 2 finale, did the truth about Monay come out — and is she actually related to Terry Crews?

Well, at this point, we do understand why Terry would be thought of us as a guess. He is a TV host thanks to America’s Got Talent and he also does a lot of work with a microphone. He is a naturally funny guy … but some of her clues have suggested that Saturday Night Live and Curb Your Enthusiasm are linked to her actual relative.

Ultimately, the truth here is that this guess is wrong. Really, Monay is related to JB Smoove. He is a star of Curb Your Enthusiasm. The only real the other contestants have not guessed this is, honestly, because they may not be all that familiar with Smoove’s work. We are honestly not all that sure that there is any other possibility at this point! The main reason that Terry came up was because Karsyn was in danger and she wanted to be the guesser — if for no other reason than to give her a fighting chance to stay alive. Everyone seemed reasonably confident that she didn’t know the truth about them, and that was at least a small source of comfort.

