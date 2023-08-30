Justified: City Primeval season 1 finale: Did Boyd Crowder return?

If you wanted some sort of iconic moment from the Justified: City Primeval season 1 finale, let’s say we’ve 100% got it. After all, it turns out that Boyd Crowder has returned to the world of this show!

Before we go any further, we should really note that Walton Goggins and the producers both did a good job of keeping the iconic character’s cameo under wraps. It felt like the entirety of the show was going to take place in Detroit and honestly, most of it was! However, in the closing minutes we saw Boyd manage to escape from prison in Kentucky and from there, celebrate his life as a free man (with a little bit of help, of course).

Of course, the timing of Boyd’s escape could not be worse for one Raylan Givens, who had just quit his job and was actually enjoying his life out on a boat with his daughter. He realized after being in Detroit how much this job was taking from him, and he was ready to reclaim more of his life than ever before. It’s just a real shame now that this all seems to be going very much down the drain for him.

While there may not be an official announcement that we are going to be getting more of Justified, doesn’t it feel like it has to happen at this point? We also have a hard time imagining that Raylan will be able to stay away from the job now that his greatest enemy is now back out there and free. This could be the most epic cat-and-mouse game yet, especially since it could feel like the last ride for Timothy Olyphant’s character every single step of the way.

What did you think about the epic return of Boyd Crowder at the end of the Justified: City Primeval season 1 finale?

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

