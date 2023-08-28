Magnum PI season 5 part 2 poster does not mention final season

Today, the folks over at NBC released the first key art for Magnum PI season 5 part 2 and with that in mind, we’ve got a lot to wonder about.

Take, for starters, whether or not we are actually about to be at the end of the road for Magnum, Higgins, and the rest of the cast. Here is where things get a little bit interesting — you can see the poster (featuring Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks front and center) over at the link here. Nowhere in this does it suggest at all that these are going to be the final episodes. This is mostly notable because of what Deadline said earlier this year when they announced the show would not be coming back for a season 6:

“NBC is expected to mount a sizable campaign for the remaining 10 episodes, marketing them as the series’ final chapter.”

Clearly, so far they haven’t done that, and posters are typically where you reveal such things to the masses. Remember, they did this recently with The Blacklist, so why wouldn’t they do it here?

Now, there is no hard-and-fast rule behind when you officially announce a show is ending or not, so we don’t want to read too much into it. NBC may not have it on there so that they can try to shy away from backlash. (We’re not sure how much that is helping them.) We’ll just say, at least for now, that it is interesting that they aren’t marketing these episodes as the end.

Among the fanbase…

We are very much aware still of the fact that there is an active revival campaign going, whether it be at NBC or somewhere else. We want it back as much as anyone! We do think good ratings for the second half of season 5 will help, and so will the Freevee streaming deal for the first four seasons.

Now, just remember that any sort of potential last-minute change for the show could take some time, especially since everything is on hold right now amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Fingers crossed that the writers and actors get the deal that they deserve soon; all of their requests remain more than reasonable!

