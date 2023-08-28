Interview with the Vampire season 2: A new way to catch up

As so many of you out there may be aware already, Interview with the Vampire season 2 is going to be premiering in 2024. That’s certainly a long wait and with that in mind, we just want to hope that more and more people are going to find a way to catch up in the near future.

To be specific, we mean this for people who are subscribers of Max more so than anyone else.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for more Interview with the Vampire videos!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, we are going to see several series from AMC / AMC+ hit the streaming service from September 1 to October 31. The idea here is called a “programming pop-up.” It will offer up some more viewership for the Anne Rice adaptation, plus a number of different series, as well.

More and more, we are seeing a blending together of streaming content in unexpected ways as providers are looking to boost exposure and also profits. Remember that NBCUniversal licensing off Suits to Netflix was a huge win earlier this summer, and we know that HBO has also allowed some of their former shows to go to Netflix, as well, as of late. It helps sometimes to market out your projects since otherwise, viewers may not have as many different opportunities to find them!

We know that in general, AMC has some extremely high hopes for Interview with a Vampire. Remember for a moment here that filming on season 2 kicked off earlier this year! Meanwhile, they also have another show in the Anne Rice universe in Mayfair Witches, which has also been renewed for another season already and will start filming on the other side of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Interview with the Vampire as we work to look ahead here

What do you most want to see moving into Interview with the Vampire season 2?

Is there any one thing you are excited to see play out? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for more.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







