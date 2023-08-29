Claim to Fame season 2 finale: Gabriel is Nick Cannon’s brother?

As we prepared for the Claim to Fame season 2 finale on ABC tonight, we were ready for the Gabriel – Nick Cannon secret to come out!

First and foremost, let’s give the guy a little bit of credit, all things considered. He did a better job than almost anyone all season of keeping people far away from the truth. He had everyone thinking he was an athlete until just a matter of weeks ago! That clue (which Chris saw) was the first bit of evidence that wasn’t the case, and unfortunately for him, that was a pretty obvious clue. The same goes for the All That reference. There are not a lot of people out there who appeared on the iconic Nickelodeon sketch show and also have so many children.

We saw in some of the previews for the finale that Gabriel was about to be totally found out; the question then became whether anyone would have a chance to actually take him out.

The first thing that went completely awry for Gabriel was when Karsyn realized that he was not actually a football player, as she once thought. There was also another huge clue in that challenge: The Masked Singer, which Nick Cannon hosts. Monay figured things out pretty soon, and she then tried to trick the other contestants.

