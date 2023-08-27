When Calls the Heart: The first name of Rosemary, Lee’s baby!

Tonight on When Calls the Heart season 10, there was one major question we had: What was the first name of Rosemary and Lee’s baby?

Think about it like this for a moment: We have learned that the middle name for the baby girl is Elizabeth. Yet, there are still (understandably) so many other questions. What will the source of the name be? Is it something that really defines their lives? We think that the writers for this show have a really acute awareness of how much Hearties try to find significance in all sorts of things on this show, and they are going to want something that feels perfect here.

After all, doesn’t it feel clear that this baby name is going to prove essential to the story moving forward? If nothing else, we know that this baby will be key to all Rosemary – Lee stories moving forward. There is no other choice! This is the direction that the show is going to have to venture down!

Of course, we’ve written all of this down thinking that we’re 100% going to learn the baby’s name tonight. Is that even something that we can guarantee?

So what did we learn at this point?

Well, be sure to refresh this page! We will have more insight throughout the episode.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

