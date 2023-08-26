Claim to Fame season 2 finale: Chris’ Donny Osmand secret out?

We’ve waited for a little while longer to see the Claim to Fame season 2 finale on ABC Monday night, but we tend to think it will be worth the wait! After all, it seems like some contestants are finally about to realize the truth that Chris is related to Donny Osmond.

Now, it is 100% hilarious that we have been waiting for long for this to become common knowledge within the game. He looks just like him! Yet, we have seen contestants guess that he is related to Elvis Presley, Billy Idol, and for some reason Elton John. The clues about him being related to a ’70s teen idol wearing a colorful coat were pretty obvious; the “Puppy Love” reference was even more, but nobody clearly knew that this was a song he performed many decades ago.

So how are the contestants finally going to learn the truth? Let’s just say that it may be due to the power of visualization. If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak peek from the Claim to Fame finale that is going to feature Monay and Gabriel picturing themselves back in the seventies. What would they be doing? Whose concert would they be seeing? Gabriel is actually the one who references The Osmonds, and at that point Donny comes into his head.

Now, is it possible that Gabriel’s known the truth for a while, and has just kept it hidden to protect his closest ally? It’s possible, but no matter the reason, it is a relief to see that it is very much out there now.

Is Monay now the runaway favorite to win?

We tend to think so, mostly because of the fact that nobody knows seemingly who she is. If they do, they are keeping it close to the vest! (Honestly, unless they are aware of Curb Your Enthusiasm, we don’t think anyone of them will be able to figure out JB Smoove.)

