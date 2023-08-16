Claim to Fame season 2 finale air date, special time, more details

In case you did not know already, the Claim to Fame season 2 finale is going to be an epic two-hour event. Not only that, you’re going to have to wait a little while in order to see it.

Want a few more specifics? Luckily, this week ABC has shared a little bit more of the goods. On August 28 the finale is going to air at a special time in 8:00 p.m. Eastern time — otherwise known as when it aired at the start of the season before The Bachelorette and it swapped timeslots. Over the course of the remaining hours, the contestants are going to do whatever they can to reveal each other’s identities — and also try to make sure they can win the grand prize.

For a few more details about the events ahead, just check out the attached synopsis below…

Season 2 episode 9, “Disco Balls and Clue Walls” – Tensions are high as the final four contestants compete for a coveted spot in the finale. One player’s long-game strategy and lies are revealed during the challenge while the rest decide what to do with this new information.

The person who is probably in the most danger, just based on this alone, is Gabriel. He did such a good job of hiding things all season and now, it is all starting to come out into the world.

Season 2 episode 10 (finale), “Needle in a Haystack” – As the finale arrives, the competition has hit its peak. The top three, with the help of past contestants, race to uncover clues about each player hidden in stacks of hay. Two players are eliminated, while the one left stakes their own claim to fame.

We have said it before but for now, the person we are the most confident in taking this all home is Monay. How can we not? She’s played a pretty incredible game, especially when it comes to hiding her own celebrity relative. Sure, Chris also has a good chance, but we still find it bonkers that nobody has figured out who he is related to yet.

(Photo: ABC.)

