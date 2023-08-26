Bachelor in Paradise 9 video: Watch the ‘Almost Paradise’ intro!

As you get ready to see Bachelor in Paradise season 9 on ABC next month, we 100% know what people want — the “Almost Paradise” opening. We know these for their abject silliness, and also how they almost always manage to be more entertaining than the actual show a lot of the time.

So who is at the center of this year’s edition? Well, think in terms of the entire cast! (If you missed that for whatever reason, we got it for you at the bottom of the article.) You have Brayden with his most unique earrings yet, plus also Aaron S. climbing out of the water in a full suit, Aaron B. playing the piano, Rachel referencing her past as an engaged lead for the franchise, and also Blake Moynes attempting to be in the wilderness. (If you remember, he spends huge amounts of time working in wildlife conservation.)

This entire preview sets the stage for what could be coming, even if there isn’t a whole lot to be said about what sort of nonsense you’re going to see this season. Luckily, we are here to give you a small smattering of that! You will see heartbreak, tears, laughter, someone almost getting sucked away into the ocean, an ambulance, someone having problems using the bathroom, and hopefully an engagement at the end of it.

Also, remember that the people you see on Day One are not the same folks, by and large, there at the end. There are always people who turn up midway through, and this year you’re going to see past leads Charity Lawson, Katie Thurston, and Hannah Brown will be coming back. Just remember this: None of them are likely to be contestants. Charity and Hannah are both in relationships, and Katie is going to be on FBoy Island.

(If Blake is still there when Katie turns up, won’t that be hilarious?)

You can watch the full “Almost Paradise” opening here.

Now, the Day One cast if you haven’t seen it already…

Greer Blitzer of “The Bachelor” season 27

Brayden Bowers of “The Bachelorette” season 20

Aaron Bryant of “The Bachelorette” season 20

Peter Cappio of “The Bachelorette” season 20

Jessica “Jess” Girod of “The Bachelor” season 27

Eliza Isichei of “The Bachelor” season 26 and “Bachelor in Paradise” season 8

Katherine “Kat” Izzo of “The Bachelor” season 27

Samantha “Sam” Jeffries of “The Bachelor” season 26

Olivia Lewis of “The Bachelor” season 27

Sean McLaughlin of “The Bachelorette” season 20

Blake Moynes of “The Bachelorette” seasons 16 and 17

Mercedes Northup of “The Bachelor” season 27

Rachel Recchia of “The Bachelor” season 26 and “The Bachelorette” season 19

Kylee Russell of “The Bachelor” season 27

Aaron Schwartzman of “The Bachelorette” season 20

Will Urena of “The Bachelorette” season 18

Brooklyn Willie of “The Bachelor” season 27

Catherine “Cat” Wong of “The Bachelor” season 27

Related – Go ahead and check out the trailer for Bachelor in Paradise season 9

Is there any one thing that you are most excited to see entering Bachelor in Paradise season 9?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back to get some other updates in due time.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







