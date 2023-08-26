Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 8: Finale cameo needed?

We tend to think that most of you are more than likely aware that Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 8 is the finale. This is, easily, one of the most important installments we’ve seen so far, and we certainly expect that a lot of stuff is going to transpire.

How much? Let’s go through it for a moment, shall we? You’ve got the clash between Raylan and Clement, the Albanian mob, the future of Carolyn, whether or not the corrupt Detroit police (*cough* Maureen) and then also whether or not we get the return of Willa into the mix. (Remember when she was on the show, and then gone to the point where she’s never even mentioned?)

Now that we have spelled all of that out, let’s spend a moment here discussing cameos — or, at least, the potential of a cameo given that so many fans want it. Sure, we’ve heard folks like Walton Goggins effectively say that the schedule didn’t work out for them this time … but consider this. If he, Joelle Carter, Jere Burns, or some other familiar face from the OG show was coming back, would they tell you? Would you really want that at the end of the day?

Let’s go ahead and say this: Boyd is obviously at the top of the Justified pyramid. He’s the guy everyone wants to see. Sure, he is locked up, but who is to say that he stays there forever? Ava Crowder is also out there. Wynn Duffy is great. There’s potential for a ton of other people as well.

The big challenge

You can’t just throw a cameo out there for the fun of it! You gotta find a way to make it feel important and meaningful to the story! Otherwise, what are you doing? You don’t want to be in a situation where it falls flat or you don’t get your desired result from it.

The best way to do this is simple: Spend ample time wrapping up Raylan’s time in Detroit, and then make it a minute-long conclusion to the tale. That means that it doesn’t randomly swerve into the City Primeval arc … and it gives FX a mighty-good incentive to order more. They haven’t done that yet, but shouldn’t they want it? Sure, the reception to Justified: City Primeval hasn’t been perfect, but there is still room to grow.

What do you most want to see on the Justified: City Primeval season 1 finale?

Do you have any particular cameos in mind? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are so many other updates that will be coming around the finale.

