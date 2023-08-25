Bosch: Legacy season 2 teaser: Is Maddie Bosch alive?

As we get prepared for the launch of Bosch: Legacy season 2 over the course of the weeks ahead, one question looms above all others. We also tend to think that it is not one that we really have to emphasize over and over again. Is Maddie Bosch still out there and breathing?

At the end of last season, the Amazon Freevee series did whatever it could to set the stage for this, delivering one of the biggest cliffhangers imaginable for a character who is young and still working in order to find her way on the force. We understand the concerns, just as we understand Harry being willing to do just about whatever he can in order to find her.

So what will the end result be? The newly-released teaser (watch here) does not exactly give you much in the way of specifics on that. Instead, all it really does is reemphasize further the stakes of the mission and also Titus Welliver’s character being willing to break certain rules as a means to an end. He will do things that Jerry Edgar will not — oh, and did we mention that he will be a part of this season? Bosch: Legacy is going to set the stage for something more featuring that character, as this entire series is now set to be a bona-fide franchise.

As for the #1 reason why Maddie is probably okay, it comes down to her being one of the major reasons for this show’s existence. If you do not have her as a part of this world, is there a larger reason why it is here and the original show ended? Rather than stressing some extreme amount about whether or not she is still alive, we tend to be thinking a little bit differently. Our major question, at least for now, is what is happening to her and whether or not it will impact her long-term in some harrowing way.

Remember that when Bosch: Legacy does come back, you are getting multiple episodes all at once; Freevee is not going to hesitate when it comes to hitting the ground running. In an era where there is less and less content as the strikes rage on, a show like this may prove even more valuable … and also quite successful in the ratings.

