Heels season 2 episode 6 promo: Bright future for the DWL?

As we prepare to see Heels season 2 episode 6, let’s start things off by saying this: Is there a bright future ahead for the DWL?

After all, consider this for the moment: At the end of episode 5, it looked as though the league was going to get a generous offer from a streaming service called Continuum, one that is looking to add more sports and sports-related programming to their mix. Pro wrestling is a big-dollar business and everyone involved knows it. With that in mind, it makes some element of sense for there to be talks between the two parties.

So how badly will Jack and Ace Spade want to sign up here? The promo doesn’t make the finer details clear, but this is the big break they’ve been waiting for! The amount of opportunity it would provide for the league on a national level is without measure, and it could allow them to actually focus more on this full-time rather than have to take on side jobs here and there.

Are there problems? Well, to be frank yes. It’s possible that the deal could expose some of the secret financial problems that the league has been having for years. Or, it’s also possible that the Continuum folks will want an element of creative control that Jack, at the end of the day, may not be willing to give up.

No matter what happens here, it feels fair to say that as we move forward into Heels season 2 episode 6, there will be as much drama as there has ever been — and honestly, would you want it any other way at this point? For us personally, we wouldn’t — especially with there only being three episodes left in the season. This is not a super-long time to tie together a lot of loose ends.

