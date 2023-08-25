Heels season 2 episode 6 spoilers: What is Continuum?

Following what you see tonight on Starz, do you want to see more when it comes to Heels season 2 episode 6 next week? We don’t blame you!

After all, this episode titled “Appearances” could prove to be one of the most important installments yet for the Spade family and the DWL. After all, this is a chance for the league to get on the programming roster of a brand-new streaming service, which would allow their wrestling to hit more of a national stage. It is hard to even say exactly how important this is, especially when you consider for a moment where the DWL is right now. The biggest showcase that we have seen for these characters so far is the South Georgia State Fair and honestly, that doesn’t even hold a candle to what we are about to see — potentially. The big issue here is that there are no guarantees, and this is the reason why there could be a lot of drama here.

For some more info as to what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Heels season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

Jack, Ace, and Staci prepare for a potentially life-changing meeting for a primary spot in the programming of new streaming service Continuum. Willie and Wild Bill think back on an exciting time in the DWL’s infancy, when a young Tom Spade faced a similar opportunity.

The big question that we have

Do we really need to see any more flashbacks? If there is one criticism that we have of where things are right now, it’s that we have spent a lot of time in the past and not enough in the present. It does inform things here and there (like early this season), but at this point we really just want to see how the Spade family handle the obstacles thrown in front of them now.

(Photo: Starz.)

