And Just Like That season 3: Show EP on Carrie, Aidan decision

We know that And Just Like That season 3 is going to be coming to Max down the road, even if we are waiting a good while to see it. So while we do endure that wait, it makes sense to discuss one of the central stories from the finale. To be specific, we are talking here about what transpired when it comes to Aidan and Carrie Bradshaw.

Is the relationship over for good this time? It’s complicated, mostly due to Aidan’s realization that he needs to be home in Virginia, a little bit closer to his son. This is a complicated situation, but he feels like he needs to be there for at least the next five years. That means no spontaneous trips back to New York, even though Carrie does have this new apartment that she can call home.

So what more can we say about this story, and Aidan being the decision to end it this time? Well, speaking on the show’s Writers’ Room Podcast, executive producer Michael Patrick King had the following to say:

“What you all think about what happened and what you all think their individual states are, we wanted to end [the season] with that moment of believing the truth of we’ve made this connection and it’s going to stay there.”

Now, even though this connection is still there, that doesn’t mean this relationship is going to last. Five years is a long period of time to wait, and it’s almost crazy to think that Carrie is going to wait for that long. She still has a lot of life to live, and we do anticipate that she is going to do her best to live it — no matter when season 3 premieres.

(Photo: Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

