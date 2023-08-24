And Just Like That season 3 premiere date hopes over at Max

Following the big season 2 finale over at Max this week, can you expect And Just Like That season 3 to happen? Is there something more to hope for at the moment?

Well, there are so many different directions that we can go within this piece, but it really feels like we should start with the following: Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the show will be coming back for more!

On paper, could you assume that the future was somewhat of a no-brainer? Sure, mostly in that Sarah Jessica Parker is a huge star and this has also been a big franchise dating back to Sex and the City so many years ago. We always tend to think that there are an endless number of stories that could be told here.

Is this franchise as successful as it once was? That’s where things get a little more complicated, and nothing has been confirmed in regards to that. (Max does not report exact viewership.) If the series is profitable and attractive for them as advertising, we tend to think that they will continue to have it back for many more years. Of course, that is provided that the cast also wants to return. They have played these characters for a long time and with that, it is understandable if they would like to take on some other challenges at this point.

When could another season premiere?

Given that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes remain ongoing at the moment, we wouldn’t be shocked in the event that we are waiting until late 2024 or early 2025. We also don’t think that this is a show that can be rushed — in the end, we’re just glad that it will be back whenever the parties involved are ready for that to be the case. It doesn’t have to be at any specific point before that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on And Just Like That now, including a few other discussions about the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to And Just Like That season 3 over at Max?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







