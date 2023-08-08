And Just Like That season 3: Hope for a renewal?

As we get closer and closer to the end of And Just Like That season 2, are there reasons to have hope for a season 3? Or, is the upcoming finale going to be the end of the series?

Well, we should note for those unaware that at the time of this writing, nothing has still be decided on the Sarah Jessica Parker show’s future. Do we want to see a third season down the road? Absolutely, and there is no doubt of that in mind. The questions come up when we start to think about whether or not the producers are setting up for one moving into the final part of the season. Are we going to end with a big cliffhanger involving Aidan? Or, are we going to see most loose ends tied up? We know that there is that Samantha Jones cameo-of-sorts also still coming, but we don’t think that is setting up for some sort of full-time return for the character or anything.

While the folks at Max have not said anything on the subject of the show’s future, but we tend to be cautiously optimistic. They may wait until we are at the end of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes to announce anything. Or, at the very least, the end of the finale. Technically they don’t have to wait until the strikes are over to renew the show, but that’s something they may take their time on.

Given just how important Carrie and her friends have been to the HBO / Max brand over the past several years, we do tend to think that they will want to give the series proper closure no matter what. Our only concern is that Warner Bros. Discovery has shown itself to be pretty darn merciless with a lot of their shows and with that, there are no guarantees.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

