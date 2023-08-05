And Just Like That season 2 episode 9: Selling the apartment?

As we prepare to see And Just Like That season 2 episode 9 on Max, it really is clear one question stands out above the rest — is it possible that Carrie Bradshaw actually sells that apartment?

On paper, it is easy to sit here and think of the very notion of this as crazy, mostly because it is. This place has been iconic ever since the days of Sex and the City and yet, we do think that the character has found herself at a rather-unusual crossroads when it comes to it.

How can we frame this? Well, that’s rather simple: She is trying to move forward into a new phase in life, and we also do think that her relationship with Aidan is influencing things on some level. Remember, back in episode 7 he indicated that he didn’t have any interest in ever stepping foot in that place again due to some painful memories. This doesn’t mean that Carrie has to sell, but it worth noting that if she wants to have a long-term future with her returning beau, she probably can’t live there forever.

With this in mind, the promo for the upcoming episode (watch here) does very-much indicate that Carrie is going to do a little hunting around to see if there are any other spots that make a certain amount of sense for her. Has she found out that stands out? On paper, it looks rather nice … but we also do worry with situations like this that there is some sort of catch lurking underneath the surface.

As for another big storyline for Sarah Jessica Parker’s character, let’s just say this: Aidan’s ex Kathy wants to meet her for coffee. What’s going to come as a result of that, and is she about to get some bad news? These are things she may at least think about…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

