And Just Like That season 2 episode 9: Carrie’s big trip?

Are you excited to dive into And Just Like That season 2 episode 9 on HBO? Well, there are a lot of different things to talk about.

Take, for starters, just where this particular episode stands in the season overall. There are 11 installments this season, which is a super-weird number for a show like this. Still, isn’t it better to have this than ten? We certainly think so.

While we can assume that there are a lot of storylines that need to be explored on the next installment, the top one (at least from our vantage point) is pretty clear: Shouldn’t the series do something more to explore whether or not things are too fast with Carrie and Aidan? Right now, the two are almost blissful as they’re spending a ton of time together and Sarah Jessica Parker’s character is questioning whether she should have chosen him over Big in the first place. She’s loving life, and we think a lot of that is due to this being someone she’s historically had so much fun with.

However, and what Carrie probably fails to realize in the moment, there is still something underneath that she still needs to better figure out here. There are reasons why it didn’t work, and she seems to be on her way now to Virginia to see his abode. There are people she has to meet and aspects of this relationship that need to be explored. There is no guarantee that things are going to work out that well.

So, for now, we’re taking the cautious approach with this show moving into the next installment. We’ve seen so many relationships burn out in Carrie’s world that we know better than to have any sort of sudden confidence.

