And Just Like That season 2: Show EP on Carrie, Aidan reunion

If you watched this week’s new episode of And Just Like That season 2 over at Max, then you know the big news already about Carrie and Aidan — they are back together! Is this a long-term relationship? That remains to be seen, but it was heavily inferred at the end of the installment that they went off together to a hotel — as opposed to staying at Carrie’s place, while held too many painful memories for them.

So is this the new beginning of something real? It’s possible, but one thing executive producer Michael Patrick King wants everyone to know is that this is not going to be a repeat of some previous romance between these characters. Speaking to TV Insider in an interview prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, King discussed why he decided to bring these two characters back around each other now:

“I wouldn’t have brought Aidan and Carrie back together if I wasn’t going to try to find some new dynamic that works. Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett have such amazing chemistry that it’s not anything you would ever write away from, but I never wanna repeat stories. I wanna find a new way for these people to be together.”

We do tend to think that for both characters, living in the present is going to be their focus, and that could be both exciting and also a struggle at times. There is so much history here that you cannot ignore, and it would be wrong to sit back and think that some wedding is guaranteed at the end of this. We know already that this show has a tendency to go down roads that are unexpected, even if they are unpopular with a lot of longtime fans. The Miranda – Che relationship is a good example of that.

In the end, we know that there is at least a lot of Carrie – Aidan story in next week’s episode; we will see where things go after that.

