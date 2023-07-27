And Just Like That season 2 episode 8 promo: Is Carrie happy?

Next week on Max you’re going to have a chance to see And Just Like That season 2 episode 8, and are we entering another chapter of Carrie Bradshaw’s life? Let’s just say that, for now, the clear answer to that is yes. We’re excited for what lies ahead and beyond just that, hopeful that things between her and Aidan are actually going to last this time.

So is Sarah Jessica Parker’s character going to find long-term happiness with her former beau? Well, we can at least say that in the short-term, she absolutely is! In a new promo over at the link here, you can see that she and Aidan are wasting no time restarting a romance, which leads to Miranda and Charlotte asking some questions. Are they moving a little too fast in their relationship? That feels like something that you should really wonder, but at the same time, it’s not like they are strangers. It’s also not like Aidan is the first guy Carrie has dated since Big’s death.

As for what else you’re going to see moving forward, Miranda is going to find herself focusing more on her career after what happened with Che and her date gone awry in episode 7. Charlotte is going to be doing the same, but is also going to be at the center of some comedic moments when she tries to “dress to impress” … while also making herself drastically uncomfortable at the same exact time.

Whatever happens here will almost certainly set the stage for the home stretch of the season — there is not a lot left before the finale and by virtue of that, every moment matters more than ever before!

(Also, we should note that there is technically no season 3 renewal out there at present. While we remain hopeful that we are going to get more, we’d be foolish to sit here and say that anything is guaranteed.)

