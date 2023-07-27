And Just Like That season 2 episode 7: Carrie and Aidan’s reunion

We knew entering And Just Like That season 2 episode 7 that there was one storyline that really was the main event, and understandably so. There are a lot of people who have been waiting a really long time to see Carrie and Aidan back together, and why wouldn’t they? This relationship, dating back to the original Sex and the City, is one of the most iconic one of Carrie Bradshaw’s life. There has also been talk about John Corbett being a part of this show for a really long time.

Personally, we had wondered for a while when we would end up seeing the character get back with Carrie, but for a few moments close to the end of the episode, it felt like it wasn’t going to happen, after all. When Aidan went back and stood outside Carrie’s old place, he froze. He has all of the memories associated with it and because of that, a great deal of pain. He never plans on ever being in there again!

However, does this mean that the two are over? Hardly! Rather than walking off forever, he suggested that they just go to a hotel instead — and they did! This could be the beginning of a significant evolution — does it mean that they will be together forever? No, but it represents a major step in the right direction. For now, we think it is worthwhile to be able to get as many great moments like this for these characters as possible.

As for what we saw elsewhere, Miranda’s new date did not go according to plan, and she’s started to realize that she does not need to stick around on a date that is not working for her. Meanwhile, Charlotte doesn’t want her whole life to be about her children after thinking she had a stroke while at a Valentine’s Day dinner. (As it turns out, she had just accidentally gotten high.)

There are a few more episodes to come this season, so we will see where things land!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

