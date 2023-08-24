Gen V season 1 spoilers: Is Little Cricket the new Termite?

This week Prime Video gave us a larger look at some Gen V characters, and that includes Lizze Broadway as Little Cricket. So who is she, and what does she bring to the table? Let’s just say that this is someone who has some similar powers to Termite over on The Boys, but that doesn’t mean that she will act in anywhere near the same way.

After all, remember this: Termite has to be one of the most depraved Supes in the history of the entire franchise, and that says a lot when you think about some of the people that we have met over the years.

Want to learn a little bit more about this character? Then check out the full description below:

[Emma Meyer] is also known by her superhero name, Little Cricket, for her ability to get super small. Though insecure and naïve, which often leaves her in compromising positions, she becomes close friends with her freshman roommate, Marie, and together they navigate the mysterious dangers at Godolkin University.

Just based on what some people in this world are capable of, there’s nothing that would surprise us in this world. We just how that Emma actually can get out of here reasonably unscathed. Also, is there any chance that she and Marie end up being the most likable Supes out there? We have Starlight on the flagship show but in general, goodhearted characters with powers in this world are hard to come by. That is a product of all the power getting to their head.

Luckily, we won’t have to wait too much longer to see this character in action — after all, Gen V is slated to premiere next month! It has absolutely been a long wait.

What do you think about Little Cricket as a character within the world of Gen V season 1?

(Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

