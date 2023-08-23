Gen V season 1 spoilers: Who is Marie Moreau?

As we get closer to the premiere of Gen V next month over on Prime Video, it’s clear that the streamer wants to shed light on a few new faces. With that in mind, let’s shed a little bit of light on a very important person in Marie Moreau.

Who is she? Well, this character (played by Jaz Sinclair) appears to be one of the main people at the center of the series. She’s been featured on some promotional images out there already and technically, you have seen her briefly turn up on The Boys via her name and picture in a database. Just in case you needed evidence that the producers have been planting some seeds for a good while now, there it is.

Now, let’s get to actually tackling the subject of who Marie really is. Here is how the streamer describes her in an official description:

[Marie is] an 18-year-old superhero with the ability to control and weaponize her own blood. As an incoming freshman at Vought-run Godolkin University, she is eager to prove she has what it takes to join The Seven, but is sidetracked by a mystery she begins to unravel at the school.

So what is this mystery? That could be the real central plotline of the season! Sure, there are going to be opportunities to get to know a lot of these students a little bit better, but there is almost certainly going to be a little bit of something underneath all of this. What makes them different from so many other supes-in-training, beyond the fact that they are the first to know about their origins courtesy of compound V? Time will tell, but Marie is far from the only person ensnared in all of this.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

