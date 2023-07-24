Gen V season 1 trailer: Who from The Boys turns up?

After a pretty long wait Prime Video has finally revealed the trailer for Gen V season 1, and we’ve got a slightly better sense of what the story will be!

Are there still some significant challenges ahead for the spin-off? We tend to think so. It is following up one of the bigger shows in the entire streaming world, plus one that has a pretty dedicated audience. So what is going to make it stand out from The Boys?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

Well, a part of it is going to be the setting. Gen V is set at Godolkin University, a place where heroes-in-training can thrive and learn to be the best version of themselves. Is this the most chaotic freshman class we’ve ever seen? That seems to be a part of the motivation here! The violence is clearly there in the trailer (watch here), and we’re sure that with these all being relatively near supes, they are all still working to understand their powers a little bit better.

Do we hope that there’s a little more comedy and satire in the show itself, versus what we’ve seen so far? Sure, but The Boys itself was also promoted in a similar way. These shows know that action and violence are the bigger things that sell.

Who is appearing from the original show?

Per TVLine, Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit and P.J. Byrne are all going reprise their roles from the flagship, and we’ve heard Jensen Ackles say already that Soldier Boy will have at least some sort of presence. There could be more characters who turn up beyond this group, but we tend to think that the creative team wants to keep some things a surprise for as long as they possibly can. Why wouldn’t they?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Boys right now, including the state of season 4

What are you the most excited to see moving into the Gen V season 1 trailer?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Photo: (Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







