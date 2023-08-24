Riverdale series finale: Betty, Veronica, Archie, Jughead in a quad?

We knew that the Riverdale series finale was going to contain shocking moments — but did you see the quad coming?

For those wanting some additional context, here it is: At one point during the nostalgic series-ender, we learned that Betty, Archie, Jughead, and Veronica made a decision in their senior year — why do they have to choose? Basically, this became a four-way polyamorous relationship where they were all with each other, effectively eschewing the whole “will they or won’t they?” / love triangle dynamics that exist on a lot of shows. It is certainly a twist we did not expect and yet strangely, it works for this show. after all, remember that Riverdale is a series that has always pushed the envelope and strived to be different, despite being based on some comics that are a little bit more wholesome.

So how did all of this come back, and how did this twist work while still having it feel believable? Speaking to Deadline, here is what Sarah Schechter (executive producer) had to say:

I think that magic trick [with making stories believable] is a combination of the writers and the actors. The way the actors perform all this stuff gives it like an authenticity and a heart. I think that keeps it from being too outlandish. They both go for it and they keep it anchored. The show is always taking chances with sexuality, like going back to the pilot while Archie was having an affair with his teacher…I think the magic trick of the show is that, emotionally, there’s always some truth even in the craziest moments. I think that the finale really proves that and lands the plane in that way. In all the shows that Greg and I do, we really try to acknowledge the various ways that people live. I don’t think universally heteronormative representation is accurate or fair, and therefore, why would you do that?

