Riverdale season 8: Will a revival ever happen at The CW?

Given that tonight marks the series finale of Riverdale on The CW, now feels like the right time to ask: Will there ever be a season 8 on The CW down the road? Or, are we 100% at the end of things now?

On paper, it does absolutely feel like we are done, and for a wide array of different reasons. For starters, the show is not anywhere near the hit that it was a handful of seasons ago — a lot of viewers also turned on it over time and made it into a point of ridicule. It’s gotten so bad sometimes that cast members have struggled with it; even when the stories get super-crazy, these are all performers who want to do the best with their parts.

Ultimately, we tend to think that a lot of people on Riverdale are ready to move on. They may be grateful for the experience, and also still eager to do some new things.

Do we think that someday, we will see someone do something more with Archie Comics characters? Sure. We would actually be interested in seeing what a ten-episode streaming show could be like, one that allowed for more contained stories and maybe a shorter overall run. Or, a series of movies in several years could be effective if it is a totally other universe.

As for why Riverdale did last as long as it did, it really comes down to international popularity and the show’s streaming performance. There are people all over the globe who love characters like Archie, Betty, and Veronica, and we tend to think that they will have fond memories of this show. Even if things got really crazy towards the end, there was a lot of magical stuff here over the years. We do hope that some people very much remember that.

