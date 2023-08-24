Dancing with the Stars 32 premiere date: ABC’s big mystery

We know that Dancing with the Stars 32 is coming to ABC this fall and with that, of course, comes a reason to celebrate. It’s also worth remembering that we also know two of the first stars on board this season in Ariana Madix alongside Charity Lawson.

Now, we do have to sit back and wonder the following: Why is there no premiere date at the moment? How is this still a mystery, given that much of the rest of the network’s fall programming has one? While this may feel somewhat complicated on one level, we do have one theory on our mind: ABC is playing the wait-and-see approach due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Let’s put it this way — while technically anyone can participate on this show during the strike since it falls under a separate agreement, there may be a lot of actors who are trying to shy away from putting on their ballroom shoes in fear of optics. The network may have some various premiere-date plans and contingencies if they can’t get any actors in the cast this season, but we do think they probably want them. After all, historically one of the things that this show has really had going for it is a cast from more or less all sectors of entertainment. It is something that they like, and we also tend to think that it is something that they’d like to continue to do.

No matter their actual reason, though, we do think that a Dancing with the Stars premiere date will be revealed soon. They are going to want the show to air early enough in the fall, after all, to where it can be wrapped up before the holidays. It also needs to be long enough so that there is some legitimate competition that happens along the way.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

