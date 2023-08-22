Dancing with the Stars 32: Charity Lawson joins cast!

We shouldn’t be too shocked by this, but it is now official: Charity Lawson is now on Dancing with the Stars season 32!

During tonight’s The Bachelorette three-hour finale event, it was confirmed that this season’s leading lady will be heading into the ballroom. This is hardly a shock, as we have seen a number of Bachelor Nation participants take on this role over the years. Heck, we have seen Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe win the show! She is going to have a good chance to take home that trophy if she works really hard and is able to get all of the franchise’s voting block behind her.

Now as we do move forward, we hope to learn more of the cast over the course of the next couple of weeks. After all, the only other person who has been confirmed as a part of the show is another reality TV staple in Ariana Madix, best known for Vanderpump Rules.

There is no official premiere date for the upcoming season as of yet, but it fair to anticipate that it is going to be back next month. Why would ABC wait? We should note that this season will also stream again on Disney+, and we tend to think that the entire company is going to be relying a lot on it given the fact that the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes are ongoing.

Our early prediction

Charity is going to do really well! It’s honestly hard at this point to think anything otherwise! We tend to think she’ll work hard and she is going to be really eager to take on the challenge. Also, we do tend to think that she will have a really supportive man at her side in Dotun.

Related – Check out more news on The Bachelorette finale now — are Charity and Dotun engaged?

What do you think about Charity Lawson being a part of Dancing with the Stars 32 cast?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

(Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







