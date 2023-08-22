The Bachelorette finale: Did Charity Lawson, Dotun get engaged?

Going into tonight’s The Bachelorette finale, we had no reason to doubt that Charity Lawson and Dotun would get engaged. While the show really hyped up a lot of the drama and indecision on her part, at the end of the day he still felt like the runaway choice. Their chemistry has been off-the-charts for weeks, and we really do think that there is an emotional connection beyond just that. While Joey is incredibly likable, it’s just felt more like he is a Bachelor contender more so than the recipient of the final rose.

The only real mystery, at least to us, was whether or not a proposal would happen in Fiji, or at some point after the fact. There have been questions all season about whether or not certain guys are ready to get engaged. Luckily, Dotun has not been one of them! He’s felt reasonably committed for a good while now.

So, did this big moment happen throughout the finale? Be sure to refresh throughout the episode for more!

What did you think was going to happen for Charity and Dotun entering The Bachelorette finale?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







