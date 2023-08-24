Bachelor in Paradise season 9: See ‘bananas’ new key art!

As you prepare for the Bachelor in Paradise season 9 premiere on ABC next month, why not celebrate the release of a new key art?

If there is one way that we would describe some of the art for this show over the years, it is simply this: “Cheeky.” These have always been really fun, and we are pleased to say that this one is no exception — even if the innuendo is probably running over in all sorts of directions here.

The image above is your first look at the new key art, which hypes that “this season is bananas.” It’s probably best that you don’t think about too much of it for a long period of time here. Really, this is just a reminder of the sort of tone and overall silliness that the show is going for — and we know that there are still some serious relationships that will more than likely form.

At this point, though, the big question that we tend to wonder is rather simple: Is Bachelor in Paradise going to figure out a way to make itself compelling after so many years of largely the same thing, over and over again? There has been such a rinse-and-repeat way in which we have seen dates and storylines go on this series, and we don’t really get the sense that things are going to be changing all that much here — save for what the trailer hyped up with former leads showing up and possibly a wedding.

Now, remember that this new season is coming on a surprising new night in Thursday, September 28. While it originally seemed as though the show was going to be airing on Tuesday, the plan flipped as ABC decided to move things to a different night alongside one of their other big reality shows in The Golden Bachelor.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

