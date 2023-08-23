A League of Their Own season 2: Co-creator says campaign alive

For those out there wondering whether A League of Their Own season 2 was possible following the stunning cancellation at Prime Video, we now have an answer! While there is no guarantee that a show will be revived down the road, there is a small glimmer of hope courtesy of the producers.

In a series of posts on Twitter, co-creator Will Graham had the following to say about where things stand, but also the need for the WGA strike to be resolved before any decisions can be made:

“Making this show is so hard and so great … There’s quite a bit to say about what’s been hard, but at this point that’s in the past. Of course, if we have an avenue to do it well, we will continue the show, and I love seeing the noise you’re making in support of that. The noise matters!

“And it’s hard for me to imagine that there wouldn’t be a home for a show that thanks to you was in the Nielsen Top 10 for three weeks, was the top show on Amazon for a month and in the top five for six, that was recognized by critics as something special, that’s been recognized with awards from GLAAD, [the Human Rights Campaign] and a million other organizations, that was on a million year-end top 10 lists, and that has a built-in and deeply passionate audience … Amazon is pursuing different kinds of programming, but to the rest of the world this show is a hit and has huge value and even greater potential. But first things first, we have to win this strike and get a fair deal before we can explore what comes next.”

All writers do deserve a fair deal and a better future, and we could not agree more with Graham on that. We also would love to think that a place like Hulu or Netflix could have some interest and if not there, couldn’t there be some cable suitors? AMC would be a really intriguing possibility, as well…

Related – Get some more thoughts on the A League of Their Own cancellation

Are you still holding out hope for A League of Their Own season 2 to happen?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







