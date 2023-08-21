A League of Their Own season 2: Will renewal happen elsewhere?

We are a couple of days removed from A League of Their Own being canceled at Prime Video, despite a prior season 2 renewal. To say that we are still stunned out be making one of the biggest understatements out there! Remember that this show has a beloved and passionate fanbase, and there was so much effort already that went into making this renewal happen.

Also, remember that the reasoning that Prime Video gave (the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes) is both entirely convenient and frustrating. If a labor holdup was the only reason, they would be canceling way more than just this show and The Peripheral. It’s understandable why the fan base is furious, and it all builds up now to the following all-important question: Could we see a season 2 somewhere else?

On paper, we know that there are a lot of options out there. Paramount+ has leaned into nostalgia at times, Starz has championed some diverse programming, and it feels like the show could actually be a fairly decent partner for Yellowjackets over on Showtime. (For, the record, this network is being billed as a part of Paramount+ these days.)

We’ve learned over the years to never say never when it comes to potential revivals and with that in mind, we are not ruling anything out. Are we also acknowledging that this is a difficult climate given that a lot of streamers are canceling shows left and right already.

The biggest case to bring this show on is rather simple: You would be inheriting one of the best fanbases in all of TV, and we do think that this matters a great deal. We know that there could be a lot of financial loops you’d have to jump through first but in the end, it could all be worthwhile.

