A League of Their Own season 2 canceled: Star, creator speaks out

Yesterday Prime Video made the shocking (and disappointing) decision to cancel A League of Their Own, despite giving it previously a season 2 renewal. It’s still something that is hard to wrap our heads around for many reasons, starting with how passionate this fan base was from the get-go. If there was a single show that should have had universal support from its provider, shouldn’t this have been it? Why shy away from that?

Well, this is where things get all the more frustrating. A League of Their Own was only given a four-episode “final season” renewal in the first place and in light of the cancellation, a lot of the reporting has suggested that it is somehow the result of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes delaying production. We did our best to call out the problematic nature of that notion in our reporting yesterday, and now we’re glad to see star, creator, and executive producer Abbi Jacobson do the same thing — while also celebrating the show for what it meant to her and many others.

In her first comment on the cancellation on Instagram, here is what she had to say in full:

What luck I have had to get to tell these stories and play this character I love so much. What a rare thing in life. And so I am sad today.

To blame this cancellation on the strike, (which is an essential fight for fair wages and working conditions, etc…) is bull—t and cowardly. But this post isn’t about all that. About all the ways this show has been put through the ringer. Not today.

This post here is about the special show I was lucky to make with so many incredibly talented artists and actors and writers and crew. A show I’m so proud of. Filled to the brim with stories worth telling. Full of so much heart and soul and value.

If Amazon really believed in this show, they could have waited for it. Also, they could help further to resolve the strike. Yet, this is where we are.

