A League of Their Own canceled; season 2 no longer happening

There is no easy way to put the following news: A League of Their Own is no longer getting the final season so many fans fought for.

According to a report from Deadline, Prime Video has backed off of the season 2 renewal for the beloved baseball series, which developed one of the most passionate followings in all of TV. They took their time renewing the show in the first place, but the silver lining was that it was going to get a four-episode send-off to tie up loose ends.

So why is the Amazon-owned streaming service backing off of their previous plans? Well, the aforementioned publication notes that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are pushing back production in a way that it would render it difficult for the show to meet the previously-planned 2024 release date. It is the same reason being given for The Peripheral, which was also canceled today despite previously getting a renewal.

Now, let’s be honest for a moment in discussing how unseemly a lot of this is. For starters, the news is coming out on a Friday, a.k.a. the day of the week a lot of networks and streamers try to bury unfavorable headlines. Also, Prime Video could actually do something more to end the strikes — they aren’t the only party that comprises the AMPTP, but if they worked to get writers and actors what they deserve, it could go a long way. It’s just really hard to see shows getting canceled because of strikes when the content providers are actually the ones who could end said strikes. These people want to work; Abbi Jacobson and the rest of the cast for A League of Their Own love the show. They understand what it means to people.

We absolutely think there will be an outcry as a result of this news; it remains to be seen whether this leads to Prime Video reversing the decision or someone else picking the show up.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

