America’s Got Talent: Mitch Rossell sings ‘All I Need to See’

Entering tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode, we knew that Mitch Rossell was going to be one of the most-anticipated acts. His audition allowed one of his original songs to go viral and with that in mind, he was ready to try and do that all over again.

So what did he choose to do tonight? Well, to the surprise of no one, he chose another emotional song — this one was titled “All I Need to See.” This was a little bit more of a love song than what he did in the audition, but you could tell that it was personal and it meant a lot to him to do. He is a polished, extremely-talented vocalist looking for his big break.

What we did like, beyond the performance itself, was Mitch being so open about his success. He has written for Garth Brooks, but this was a reminder that the money from that isn’t exactly making him some multi-millionaire. That’s also only a part of who he wants to be.

Does Mitch have a good chance of moving on based on this? In a word, absolutely. Just think for a moment about not just how talented he is, but also how much America, and country-music fans in general, are going to rally behind him. This is a genre that has an extremely passionate following, and we have seen time and time again them take acts on this show and push them to another level. Why would we think that things are going to be any different here?

We’ll get a chance to see tomorrow night on the results whether or not Mitch moves forward — but let’s just say we are pretty darn confident at this given moment in time.

