America’s Got Talent live show #1 lineup: Mitch Rossell + more!

Tomorrow night on NBC we’re going to see America’s Got Talent kick off the live shows — so who is returning? What are the acts bringing to the table?

As some of you may know already, here is the format for what lies ahead. Each upcoming live show will feature 11 acts and from there, two will advance to the finals. We hate that there are no semifinals anymore, but this apparently what the network wants at this point.

If you want to learn more about all of the acts taking part (per GoldDerby), take a look below.

Adrian Stoica and Hurricane – Who doesn’t love a good dog act? Just based on past history alone, you have to think that they’ve got a good shot.

Brynn Cummings – You can never rule out a magician, right? Well, she’s combining that with ventriloquism! With the right act, she has a chance.

John Wines – He is an outstanding guitarist and with a different format, he may get a chance to advance. We’re just not sure we see it with such a small group getting to move on.

Lambros Garcia – A very young dancer. He’s probably not going to advance, but we at least thing he’s going to be fun.

Lavender Darcangelo – One of many fantastic singers so far this season. In this case, though, you are combining her singing voice with a moving, inspirational story. She’s got a great shot.

Maureen Langan – She’s going to be bringing the comedy onto the live show, but will it help her to advance?

Mitch Rossell – Don’t be shocked if Mitch and Lavender both advance, even if they are both singers. He just feels like the performer this season who will have the most mainstream appeal, especially when you consider country fans being frequent voters for this show.

Olexandr Leshchenko – This is where things get really tough. He’s probably our favorite out of any of these acts, but this is a pretty stacked lineup! Because of that, we are worried.

Ray Wold – He is about as crazy of a danger act as you’re going to find — and did we mention that he also performed with his mother? Well, that happened.

SAINTED Trap Choir – A really cool choir, and a different one in terms of style and substance from what we usually see. An outside chance.

True Villains – Hey, they’re a rock band with dramatic flair, and they have no problem taking on unique covers!

Who are you rooting for to advance in the first America’s Got Talent live show?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates as we move forward.

(Photo: NBC.)

