Chicago PD season 11 stars give back to PAs during strike

Just in case you needed to know how much the stars of Chicago PD care about their colleagues behind the scenes, we now have a good sense.

According to a new report from Deadline, a number of cast members including Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, Amy Morton and Tracy Spiridakos, plus showrunner Gwen Sigan, writer / executive producer Gavin Harris and writer / co-executive producer Scott Gold have all contributed to a fund to help the thirteen set and office Production Assistants on the series. These are people who are out of work for the duration of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and it is our hope that we see some sort of resolution to this soon for all writers and actors that pays them what they deserve. (This campaign was organized by the show’s First AD Richard White.)

We wouldn’t be surprised if there are some other examples of this across the greater TV industry, but not all of them are publicized. We know that this is a tough time for a lot of people out there, but many cast and crew members understand the trickle-down effect that takes place within a production like this. Writers and actors are the ones striking now, but it may be some other crew members down the road who need this level of solidarity and support.

Our hope remains that we do get to see season 11 of Chicago PD at some point in January or February, but the fact remains that this takes however long that it takes. In the interim, we know that there are plenty of old episodes worthy of a re-watch.

Also, remember that NBC is likely to bring all three of these shows in the franchise back at the same time. One of them does not exactly thrive in the same way without the others.

