America’s Got Talent: True Villains kick off lives with original song

Tonight marked the official start of the America’s Got Talent live shows, so why not start things up with True Villains?

One of the things that we know about this show is that they love to start these particular shows with really high energy. This band is all rock ‘n roll, and they wanted to show off something original tonight as opposed to yet another cover. This was really a good chance for them to show off exactly who they are as a group.

We do think there is a challenge that comes with doing original material on a show like this, especially when you don’t have some sort of fantastic hook. Did this have enough? That’s what we are left to wonder. The musicality was for sure great, and the entire group looks and feels like a rock band. All of that felt legitimately, but the problem here is that they are competing in a live show where only two acts are going to make it through to the next round.

With that being said, this track has a pretty solid chorus, and we do love the absolute emphasis on fire-effects. Heck, there was even some fire-breathing that went on in here as well!

What we wish this show would offer

That’s rather simple: An opportunity to actually get to know these guys more as people. Honestly, they only thing we know about them is that 1) one of their moms really loves the show and 2) they are from Nashville, so they stand out in the midst of a lot of country acts that populate that town at just about every turn. It is that personal connection that helps to make people into substantially bigger fans down the road.

Related – Check out more on America’s Got Talent, including the entire roster of acts competing in the live shows

What did you think about this performance as a start for the America’s Got Talent live shows?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







