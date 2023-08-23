When Calls the Heart season 10 ratings have first increase

For those of you who follow some of the live ratings rather closely for When Calls the Heart over at Hallmark Channel, we come bearing good news!

Entering the show’s run this summer, we tried to be pretty clear from the start that there were some pretty significant challenges ahead. After all, just thing about a few things for a moment here. For starters, the Erin Krakow series is typically more of a winter show and with that, you have to find a way to convince people to watch at a different time of the year. Meanwhile, there is also another challenge that will be coming up with the NFL season starting sooner rather than later. How many viewers can you accumulate before that time?

Well, here is at least some of what we can tell you for the time being. This past episode — which featured the long-awaited birth of Rosemary and Lee’s baby — ended up generating a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic and around 1.88 million live viewers. This marks the best total in the latter measure since the premiere. It shows the consistency of this audience, but also the desire to really get into some other big stories with key characters before other people can spoil what happens for you.

The good news is that as we get further and further into this season, we don’t have to worry about the long-term future — When Calls the Heart has already been renewed! With that being said, we do think that all of this stuff ratings-wise still matters when it comes to a possible season 12.

The more viewers who watch, the longer a show like this lasts; it is really that simple at the end of the day.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

