When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 5: Is Nathan nervous?

As you get yourselves prepared to see When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 5 over at Hallmark Channel, why not talk about Nathan? After all, he is such a critically important character to the world of this show, but he’s also coming into this episode feeling a little anxious.

So what is going on here? Well, let’s just say that it revolves around one of the most important parts of his life: Being a dad to Allie.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak peek for this installment, which carries with it the title of “Life is But a Dream.” We’d heard already that Nathan had been planning a camping trip for himself and Allie and now, we have a better understanding of why it means a lot to him. At the moment, he is desperate to find a way to connect to her again, as she is getting older and with that, of course, comes a distancing. He tries to talk to Elizabeth about it, and she notes that Allie is, after all, a teenager.

Based on what this sneak peek shows for this episode, it does seem like there could be a surprise guest along for the ride, as well, in Angela. How does Nathan feel about that? It may make it harder for the two of them to have some legitimate bonding time, or it may allow Allie to open up further. There is a lot to be excited about here, and we are curious to see where things go.

Also, we are excited to see more of what happens with Nathan romantically, but we may have to wait and see in order to get some answers on that subject…

