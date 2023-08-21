When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 5: Lucas’ new plan

As we prepare for When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 5 over on Hallmark Channel, there are so many things to wonder about.

So, where do we start at the moment? Let’s just go ahead and say that there are a lot of major events coming with Elizabeth and Lucas, especially since he has some plans up his sleeve. Does it involve a purple castle — or, building a home for the two of them and Little Jack? We know that he has some big aspirations and honestly, we are curious to see what some of those look like for the time being.

No matter where things go within this particular story right now, we do think it is going to end in some sort of romantic direction. Just remember that these two are still planning a wedding, even if it is not something we hear about on a weekly basis. Rest assured, though, it is still coming! You have a good bit to look forward to at the moment.

As for what else is happening in Hope Valley, let’s just remind you for a moment that Rosemary and Lee are still looking for a name for their baby. Beyond just that, we are going to see some more questions when it comes to the future of the land around Hope Valley, as that was one story introduced in episode 4. In general, we do tend to think that this could become more of an ongoing problem for the community, and we understand the reasoning why at the moment. After all, the Hope Springs are going to attract a ton of tourists and within that, there’s a good chance that it could also lead to a lot of people wanting to alter the community entirely.

