When Calls the Heart promo: First name of Rosemary, Lee’s baby

Next week on When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 5, there is going to be some pretty fantastic stuff all around the corner. Rosemary and Lee are now parents, and they are entering the next chapter of their lives.

Of course, with this comes some pretty important decisions, and based solely on the promo alone for what’s to come, one of them is quite simple: Figuring out the first name of their baby girl! They decided almost immediately that the middle name would be Elizabeth in honor of her godmother but beyond just that, everything else remains unclear. The entire town will be buzzing with possibilities — as they often are! A lot of these people are nosy, but we say that in the best possible way.

Based on what we know about these characters at present, we tend to think that they will choose a name that makes a certain degree of sense for who they are. It may not even be a name that they were thinking about originally! This show does love a little bit of serendipity and magic coming out of just about every moment, so don’t be surprised if we get something in that vein here, also. Why wouldn’t we want that on a certain level?

In general, we know that that once the baby’s name is decided, Rosemary and Lee are going to still have to figure out a number of other things. Take, for example, how to adjust so many aspects of their lives to these challenges. They may think that they are 100% prepared to be parents, but that doesn’t mean that they actually are. This is the sort of instance where a lot of small things can take you by surprise, even if you are ready for some of the big ones.

