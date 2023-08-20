When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 5: Nathan’s camping trip

As you get prepared to see When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 5 arrive on Hallmark Channel, what sort of stories can you expect to see?

Well, we should start by noting here that this episode is titled “Life is but a Dream,” which has to be one of the most whimsical and romantic names for an installment so far. We’ll always prefer titles when they are either referencing something or making a profound statement. Within this hour, we are going to see some joyous times for several characters, as Rosemary and Lee go through the highs and lows of early parenthood (exhaustion!), while Elizabeth gets the chance to be surprised in a big way by her fiance.

To get a few more details now, be sure to check out the full When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 5 synopsis below:

Rosemary (Hutton) and Lee (Smith) are still adjusting to parenthood. Lucas (McNally) reveals the surprise he’s been working on to Elizabeth (Krakow). Nathan (McGarry) has a camping trip planned for just him and Allie (Miller).

The storyline with Nathan is especially interesting to us, mostly because we wonder what Nathan and Allie could learn about themselves while on the trip. They are this point where their lives could change in a number of different ways! They can be there for each other and offer advice in a way that very few others can.

Now, let’s just wait and see where the rest of the story goes moving forward beyond this. Following episode 4, we are officially going to be a third of the way through season 10. Isn’t time flying? We say that especially since we were waiting so long to get the series back in the first place after a long hiatus.

