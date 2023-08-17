When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 4: Lee’s distraction

This weekend on Hallmark Channel you’re going to have a chance to see When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 4 arrive. Do you want to get a better sense of what lies ahead here?

Well, one of the things that we’re most excited to see is probably similar to a lot of you out there — Rosemary and Lee are having a baby! There is a lot to be excited about moving forward here, but there is still some element of struggle present here. After all, the baby is late, and that means that just about everyone in Hope Valley is going to chime in with their opinions on how to help. Do we think that they all mean well? 100% yes, but that does not mean that it is going to be easy to hear a lot of various suggestions. As a matter of fact, it could prove to be pretty darn frustrating.

If you do head over to Parade, you can see Lee trying his best to keep his wife distracted as to the current state of her pregnancy. However, it proves to be an almost-impossible task. every time that they are around someone else, this is the first thing that they bring up! Of course she knows that the baby is late! She doesn’t need a reminder!

If there is any sort of good news that we can share at the moment, it is simply this: At some point during this episode, it does appear as though the baby is going to come. You don’t have to be altogether worried about that; we just hope that both mother and baby are okay on the other side.

Given how much Hope Valley rallies together in times like these, we’re sure that this will be a part of this particular installment, as well — go ahead and prepare accordingly.

