And Just Like That season 3: Don’t expect Kim Cattrall

While we do at this point that And Just Like That season 3 is going to be coming to Max down the road, what exactly does that mean? Are there already some sort of plans for what the future could hold here?

As you would most likely imagine, the answer to that is fairly complicated. While we are sure that Sarah Jessica Paker and EP Michael Patrick King have a broad idea of what they would like to explore coming up, that does not mean that any scripts are actually written. Of course, nobody can even start writing until we get to the other side of the SAG-AFTRA strike. We would love nothing more than to make it to the end of this sooner rather than later, but only if writers and actors end up being paid what they deserve.

The biggest question that we are sure some people have already is pretty darn simple: Whether or not there’s a chance that we could be seeing more of Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones. Is this something that we can realistically hope for? It’s a fun thing to think about, but Cattrall already ruled it out earlier this year. She indicated that her appearance in the season 2 finale was meant to be more of a one-off and she does not have any plan for this to be a permanent thing.

Was she saying that to throw people off the scent? We suppose that it’s possible, but it’s not something that we would count on. Instead, we just tend to think that we are where we are when it comes to Samantha on the series — the show will go on, and Cattrall continues to take on some other creative endeavors. We know that we’d love to see her again even beyond the finale cameo, but she’d also need to be interested in a return.

With all of this, we have zero long-term expectations; we’ll just see if there are any long-term surprises in store.

Is there anything that you want to see already heading into And Just Like That season 3?

