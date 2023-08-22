And Just Like That season 2 finale: Huge cliffhanger ahead?

As we prepare for the And Just Like That season 2 finale over on Max this Thursday, why not discuss cliffhangers? Is there a big chance that we’re going to get something of this nature in this all-important episode?

Well, first and foremost here, let’s just note that any show out there, a certain cliffhanger ending is possible. This is what a ton of shows out there love to, and it would be a great way to challenge Warner Bros. Discovery into giving us more of the series.

With that being said, are huge cliffhangers really something that this show, and the franchise at large, really needs? It isn’t something that they have prioritized every season going all the way back to the early Sex and the City seasons. While we do think that the idea of this is something that the producers probably entertained, they won’t do it unless it feels necessary.

One thing that we believe is on their minds already is the rather-simple fact that you never know what the future is going to hold. There is no season 3 confirmed at the moment at the aforementioned streaming service, and we tend to think that the last thing that producers want here is for the show to end without any closure.

With this in mind, our feeling (at least for now) is that the season 2 finale is going to tie up at least a few loose ends, while also still leaving room open to explore some new directions. In doing this, you have a unique opportunity if the show comes back! If it does, we hope that we’ll get of course a little more nostalgia, but also an opportunity to see a few unexpected developments that we could not anticipate leading up to it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

