And Just Like That season 2 episode 11: Carrie, Aidan’s future

As we get prepared for And Just Like That season 2 episode 11 (a.k.a. the finale) on Max next week, should we prepare for more heartbreak? For the past couple of episodes, everything felt as though it was moving so smoothly for Carrie and Aidan. We have expected in some way for there to be an end to the honeymoon period, but is this one in particular going to be even more soul-crushing than expected?

Well, it feels based on the events of episode 10 that Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett’s characters could be at an impasse, one that has more to do with family than anything either one of them has done. After Wyatt finds himself in a medical emergency, Aidan clearly has some regrets that he was not around. This could cause him to realize further that long-term, he needs to remain in Virginia, and not try to split his time between there and New York City.

We know that Carrie is already in the process of moving, but we don’t see her suddenly opting to go out of state for some extended period of time. She’s about as synonymous with New York as any TV character has been over the past several decades. Sure, we do think that she is someone trying to adapt and take on new challenges, but moving down south? That is a hard one to contemplate for now.

If Carrie and Aidan are done, it feels like this is the way it’d have to be for now. They clearly love each other, but the timing just may be not be right at the moment. There could be another opportunity years down the road, but we don’t think that either one of them would tell the other to just sit around and wait.

Maybe there is a way for things between the two to somehow work out — it’s just hard to be that confident based on what we know already.

Related – See more chatter on the And Just Like That season 2 finale, including the return of Samantha

Where do you think things are going for Carrie and Aidan moving into the And Just Like That season 2 finale?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

(Photo: Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







