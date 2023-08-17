And Just Like That season 2 episode 11 (finale): Samantha Jones!

Next week on Max, And Just Like That season 2 episode 11 is officially going to arrive. Are you ready for what lies ahead? We are talking here about the big finale, one that could offer up some element of closure for Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte.

Meanwhile, at the same time it is also going to give us a cameo that we first heard about months ago: Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones! It’s almost crazy the amount of attention this has received for what it really is: A small little appearance designed to delight some longtime fans. She is not appearing with other cast members, and nor is there any evidence that she will ever have a larger role.

Have we heard some crazy theories out there already? Sure, with one of the big ones being that Samantha is going to die in this cameo and the producers are killing her off. Sure, we love out-there ideas as much as the next person, but this? It almost sounds a little too bonkers, even for us. It also goes against how the cast and producers said about this cameo already; sure, they could be intentionally trying to trick us, but that would be a pretty darn elaborate ruse, all things considered. Do they really want to go that far with it? It’s something that we have a harder time believing, at least for now.

As for whether or not there will be a cliffhanger, there is no season 3 at present and we don’t anticipate some sort of big-time jaw-dropper. However, at the same time we could envision an ending that at least sets the stage for what a season 3 could look like.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for renewal news before too long.

(Photo: Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

