Dark Winds season 2 episode 5: Leaphorn wants answers

In just a matter of days you are going to have a chance to check out Dark Winds season 2 episode 5 on AMC and also AMC+. So what lies ahead? What is at the center of everything for Leaphorn and Chee?

Well, we have a new sneak preview that better sets the stage for what lies ahead here, and it is one where Zahn McClarnon’s character is desperate for answers. If you head over to TVLine, you can see this preview, which features Leaphorn asking The Blond Man whether or not he committed his atrocious acts on his own. He feels confident that he was doing so under the authority of someone else, but The Blond Man does his best to deny all of these charges. If Leaphorn is going to get what he wants here, the only thing that we can say is that it’s not going to be easy. More than likely, there are some other challenges and obstacles ahead, and we will have to wait and see what some of those look like.

If there is one major thing that we are counting on at the moment, it is for there to be some answers across this episode — but not necessarily any resolution. Why would we get that, after all, knowing that there is a finale on the other side? Clearly, there is a whole lot more to explore here, and we are excited to see what a little bit of that ends up looking like.

For those looking for a little more news on what lies ahead here, let’s just go ahead and say that this is also going to be an episode that starts to chart a journey forward for Manuelito in some pretty compelling ways. Some of that could be personal, and some of it could be tied a little bit more to her career.

